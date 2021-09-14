Hong Kong Racing Tips: Fa Fa to deliver for Lor

TRAINER Frankie Lor will be in the spotlight when he saddles progressive and talented FA FA in the feature race of the day, The Hong Kong Country Club Challenge Cup (2.45pm).

Potential future champion trainer, Lor may not have visited the winners’ circle in the opening weeks, but it won’t be long before his stable, full of exciting and top-class gallopers, hit top form as the season progresses.

Lor equalled his best score of 65 victories when finishing third in the trainers’ title race last campaign and had been bullish about his prospects of surpassing that total when interviewed before the season commenced at Sha Tin.

The 55-year-old will be hopeful of getting on the scoresheet with New Zealand bred import Fa Fa, who can be expected to continue his rapid improvement following his first season in Hong Kong.

The Vincent Ho ridden four-year-old, improved dramatically in the latter stages of last season, with two wins from three runs all over the course and distance.

It could be argued, his record should have been three from three after getting too far back and then dashing too late back in May.

There is no doubt he has improved both physically and mentally following the summer break, and his recent encouraging trial at Conghua in China, will have him race-fit.

From his current attractive mark in the handicap, and a low draw in his favour, he should prove difficult to beat.

POINTERS

Fa Fa 2.45pm Happy Valley