Grand National chiefs take swipe at protestors after making radical changes

The Grand National will have fewer horses and start earlier as part of sweeping changes

Grand National chiefs insist that sweeping changes to make the race safer have not been forced upon them by animal rights protestors.

From next year, the field will be cut from 40 to 34 horses, the start time moved forward to ensure softer ground and the bar for entry raised to Group One standard.

Last year’s edition of the world-famous steeplechase was disrupted when activists invaded the course at Aintree before the race went off.

But the Jockey Club, which organises the festival, said the changes were a result of a wide-ranging consultation with industry figures.

“We undertake a review after every Grand National and constantly make changes as a result of this evidence-based process, which is all part of our relentless focus on putting the care and safety of our horses and jockeys above all else,” said a spokesperson.

“The reckless actions of those who breached security to illegally gain access to the track on Grand National day have had absolutely no bearing whatsoever on the changes we are making to the race.”

Other changes to the race include a standing start and moving the first fence forward to restrict early pace, while fence 11 will be lowered by two inches.

A new start time is under discussion with broadcaster ITV, while horses will have to have a rating of at least 130 and a good jumping record to be admitted.

“A competitive, fair and safe Randox Grand National is one of the best ways of ensuring the sport continues to thrive for generations to come and remains an important part of Britain’s culture and economy,” said Jockey Club chief executive Nevin Truesdale.

“That means our sport, like many other sports have done, needs to recognise when action needs to be taken to evolve, because the safety and care of horses and jockeys will always be our number one priority.

“In making these changes at Aintree, we are underlining our relentless focus on welfare and our commitment to powering the future of British racing.”

Protests disrupted the start of last year’s Grand National

Julie Harrington, chief executive of the BHA, said: “The Grand National is the world’s greatest horse race. It has maintained that status through the years, in part, because of the developments and changes that have been made to it.

“These changes have enabled it to move with the times and maintain public support while also ensuring that it remains a unique, thrilling spectacle and the ultimate test of a racehorse.

“The package of measures which will be introduced for next year’s race seeks to strike this crucial balance, and the BHA endorses them in full.”