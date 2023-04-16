British Horseracing Authority: Grand National protestors ‘reckless’

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has “robustly condemned the reckless and potentially harmful actions” of the protestors who disrupted the Grand National.

Shortly before the major jump race at Aintree on Saturday, won by favourite Corach Rambler, a number of activists invaded the track and attempted to glue themselves to fences.

Over 110 protesters, many believed to be associated with a group named Animal Rising who publicly promoted their planned demonstration, have been arrested since the third day of the Grand National Festival on Merseyside.

“We respect the right of anyone to hold views about our sport but we robustly condemn the reckless and potentially harmful actions of a handful of people in disrupting the race at a time when horses were in the parade ring,” BHA chief executive Julie Harrington said.

“Those involved in British racing are rightly proud of our sport and the role it plays in providing an unparalleled quality of life for horses bred for racing. Love and respect for horses is at the heart of everything we do.

“The Grand National is and always will be an iconic sporting event and the actions of a small number of people will do nothing to diminish its huge and enduring international appeal.”

Three horses suffered fatal injuries across the three days of the festival at Aintree, including trainer Sandy Thomson’s Hill Sixteen in the big race. Thomson called the protestors “ignorant”.

Grand National top 10

Corach Rambler

Vanillier

Gaillard Du Mesnil

Noble Yeats

The Big Dog

Born By The Sea

Roi Mage

Mister Coffey

A Wave Of The Sea