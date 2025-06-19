Government to hand £500m to sports events, athletics Worlds may miss out

The Government will back major UK events such as the 2028 Euros and 2027 Tour de France depart to the tune of £500m, but did not publicly back the World Athletics Championships.

DCMS Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy on Thursday evening pledged £900m of investment into major sorting events and grassroots sports, with £500m reserved for projects that would place Britain on a global stage.

Those projects include Euro 2028 – which the home nations are co-hosting with Ireland – with project chair Debbie Hewitt MBE stating the “commitment will not only help us stage a world-class tournament but also ensure that communities across the UK feel long-lasting benefits”.

It is estimated the Euros could generate nearly £2.5bn in socio-economic value across the UK.

Aside from the football there will be funds for the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham next year and the men’s and women’s Tour de France Grand Departs in 2027.

But there was no mention of the 2029 World Athletics Championships, which London would bid for if the Government backed British Athletics plans.

World Athletics Championships scuppered?

Athletes and organisations have lobbied the Government to provide the necessary funding by their bidding deadline in September to ensure Britain can table its application. Even London Mayor Sadiq Khan suggested the athletics meet at the London Stadium could be a good springboard for a potential London 2040 Olympic bid.

Despite not being listed by Nandy as one of the major events the UK will help fund, City AM understands that DCMS are not ruling out backing the World Athletics Championships in 2029, neither are they committing to it.

“Sport tells our national story in a way few other things can – uniting communities, inspiring millions, and showcasing our nation on the global stage,” the Secretary of State said.

“This major backing for world-class events will drive economic growth across the country, delivering on our Plan for Change. Coupled with strong investment into grassroots sport, we’re creating a complete pathway to allow the next generation of sporting heroes to train and take part in sport in communities across the UK.”