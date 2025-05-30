London Athletics Meet organisers lobby government to back world champs bid

The organisation behind the London Athletics Meet has called on the government to back the UK bid for the 2029 World Athletics Championships.

The organisation behind the London Athletics Meet has called on the government to back the UK bid for the 2029 World Athletics Championships.

Athletic Ventures claims hosting the global track and field tournament for the first time since 2017 could give London a £400m economic boost.

It comes as this year’s London Athletics Meet was confirmed as a sell-out with 50 days to go before the first race.

The project to bring the world championships back to London for the first time in over a decade relies on £45m of government funding.

“This is yet more proof that athletics in the UK delivers on every level,” said Hugh Brasher, event director of the London Marathon and a co-founder of Athletic Ventures.

“We sell out stadiums. We deliver global moments. And we do it with a commercial and community model that drives long-term growth and legacy.

“Backing London 2029 makes economic and strategic sense. With government support behind the bid, we can deliver a World Championships that inspires a generation and generates over £400m in impact. That’s the opportunity in front of us.”

London Athletics Meet sell-out

The bidding committee must send off their proposals in September, with government backing needed by the autumn to ensure the project can be implemented.

“We’re asking the government to back a bid that’s built on evidence, delivery, and momentum,” added Brasher.

“This isn’t a speculative punt. It’s a smart and limited investment in a sport that connects every community in the country and delivers real economic return. The London Athletics Meet selling out – again – shows the appetite is there. Let’s not miss this moment.”

The likes of Noah Lyles, Keely Hodgkinson and Josh Kerr will compete in London this summer.

Dame Denise Lewis, president of UK Athletics said: “Achievements like this remind us just how deeply athletics resonates with the British public. A sold-out London Stadium is not just a success story for one meet, it’s a powerful signal of what we can achieve together.”