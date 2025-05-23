Lyles to defend 100m title at London Athletics Meet

Paris 2024 gold medallist Noah Lyles will compete in the 100m at the London Athletics Meet in July.

Paris 2024 gold medallist Noah Lyles will compete in the 100m at the London Athletics Meet in July.

The American is the latest big name to confirm his place at the event, which will take place at West Ham United’s London Stadium.

Lyles beat Kishane Thompson and Fred Kerley last year at the Stade de France to claim his first 100m gold medal, and will this summer line up against the best of British in the showpiece race.

The US star competed in the same event in the capital last year, winning in a time of 9.81.

“My road to defending my world titles in Tokyo in September goes through London,” said the 27-year-old. “I’ve had great experiences there the last two years, running some of my fastest times, and I look forward to another in July. See you there!”

The London Athletics Meet breezed through 50,000 ticket sales last month and it is understood to be on course for a sell out, with fewer than 100 tickets available.

Other major names set to star include Olympic 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson, Dutch athlete Femke Bol, Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigtsen.

Stars of London Athletics Meet

“My first run in London in 2023 was a dream come true, and to go even quicker in 2024 was incredible, there is just something so special about competing in that stadium,” Bol said last week.

“I’ve been training well and I’m so motivated for the summer ahead. The thought of competing in the London Diamond League – which is one of my favourite races on the circuit – just gives me such a buzz.

“The last two years were magical and my performances gave me such a boost. I can’t wait to get back out there, to feel the energy from the crowd, and to leave it all on the track.”