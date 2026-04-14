Axel Springer’s Telegraph takeover given government green light

Axel Springer's ownership will end a saga over the Telegraph lasting years

The years-long saga over the Daily Telegraph’s ownership is poised to reach a conclusion, after the government announced it had approved Axel Springer’s offer for the broadsheet newspaper.

The German publishing giant, which owns Politico, Business Insider and the Bild tabloid, said on Tuesday Britain’s Department for Culture Media and Sport had given it the green light to press ahead with its £575m deal to buy the Telegraph Media Group.

Axel Springer took much of the UK media industry off-guard when it tabled a shock bid for the right-leaning news organisation last month, trumping an earlier offer from the owner of the Daily Mail, DMGT.

The rubber stamp from ministers marks the near culmination of a chaotic chain of events surrounding the 200-year-old newspaper ownership, which has seen the group buffeted around between a string of failed bids.

Mathias Döpfner, chief executive of Axel Springer, said: “We are pleased to have received UK government approval to proceed with this acquisition. After a long period of uncertainty, we can confirm that we will invest significantly in The Telegraph’s editorial excellence and international growth.”

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