Goldi can make Super use of his light weight

Frankie Lor saddles Super Goldi at Sha Tin on Saturday

FAVOURITE backers will be in their element, weather permitting, on the Sha Tin card, with a number of gallopers likely to go off at very short odds.

The John Size-trained winning debutant The Winnabe, looks to have a virtual penalty-kick in the Pok Fu Lam Public Riding School Handicap (10.30am) over six furlongs, while Purton’s mount Super Infinity is likely to start odds-on in the Hong Kong Riding for the Disabled Association Cup (11.35am).

The Chris So-trained Master Of All lines up the Lei Yue Mun Public Riding School Handicap (11.00am) over seven furlongs, and is another sure to catch the betting public’s eye, having improved out of all recognition since the aid of blinkers were equipped in April, winning twice and still looking in front of the handicapper.

With trainer Danny Shum’s stable in red-hot form, it is hard to discount the chances of bottom-weight Gorgeous Win in the feature race, the Lung Mun Road Handicap (12.05pm) over six furlongs, especially as his fitness and condition are seemingly at their peak.

The Pok Fu Lam Reservoir Road Handicap (1.45pm) over seven furlongs looks the most competitive contest on the programme, with a number of contenders having bright chances on recent form.

Young claiming rider Ellis Wong is an eye-catching booking for the talented and front running Eighty Light Years, who likely prove hard to catch, despite stepping up in distance.

Beauty Crescent is well handicapped on his best form, while the Caspar Fownes stable are represented by The Heir, who looks a winner waiting to happen.

Light-weight SUPER GOLDI has finally drawn a favourable gate of four, after a series of either awkward or double-figure numbers this season.

Having come from a long way back to get up on the post in April, the son of Tavistock subsequently found a front running and speed dominated track against him when coming from too far back after starting from an outside draw the following month.

This time he should get a dream journey, closer to the pace from the off, and surprise some better fancied rivals.

POINTERS

Super Goldi (e/w) 1.45pm Sha Tin