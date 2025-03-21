Master could be the Winning ticket for Moore at Sha Tin

Ryan Moore rides Masterofmyuniverse for trainer John Size at Sha Tin.

SUNDAY’s supporting card for the BMW Hong Kong Derby at Sha Tin offers racing fans plenty of choices with plenty of highly-competitive handicaps, and a number of gallopers on show who are likely to get their names up in lights on the bigger stage before the season ends.

Surprise! Leading trainer John Size, who has carried all before him in recent times, left Happy Valley in midweek empty-handed, but is likely to rectify that minor setback with a number of chances on the 10-race programme.

Size teams up with his old ally jockey Ryan Moore on MASTEROFMYUNIVERSE, in the Furore Handicap (8.45am) over six furlongs and looks hard to beat.

The partnership went close earlier this month when third to Fast Network over the course and distance, and with so much speed in the contest coming from the likes of Lady’s Choice, Pakistan Legacy and Crimson Flash, they have an ideal set-up to run over their rivals in the closing stages.

Size supporters will probably go all-in on fast improving stayer Enthralled in the Designs on Rome Handicap (9.55am) over nine furlongs, after the four-year-old, who just missed a place in the BMW Hong Kong Derby, produced a thrilling last to first victory over 10 furlongs three weeks ago.

That form reads well, although form book students will fancy Pray For Mir to reverse the form being five pounds better off for a neck defeat, and racing over a furlong shorter.

Sky Heart blotted his copybook with a below-par performance behind Bundle Award a couple of weeks back, but is reunited with his favourite pilot Hugh Bowman, and expect better from highly regarded and once-raced Mondial.

One horse that catches the eye at the bottom of the handicap is WINNING WING who has been undone by a couple of outside draws in recent races but has still run well under tough circumstances.

There is plenty of stamina in his pedigree, and he finally draws an inside gate four which will allow him a trouble-free journey throughout.

Following a recent eye-catching trial, Francis Lui’s four-year-old looks sure to improve further after just three career starts, and he is capable of outrunning his probable odds.

POINTERS

Masterofmyuniverse 8.45am Sha Tin

Winning Wing e/w 9.55am Sha Tin