Ng’s Aurora the Call to strike purple Patch

Pierre Ng saddles Aurora Patch at Sha Tin on Sunday,

ASIDE from the two Group Two contests, Sha Tin’s supporting card has a number of gallopers on show who are capable of leaving their present ratings well behind before the season ends.

For early-bird racing fans, remember the clocks go forward by an hour.

The Barker Handicap (6.15am) over six furlongs sees rejuvenated Fast Network lock horns with speedball Bottomuptogether, while lightly-raced Mid Winter Wind adds spice to the contest having won over the course and distance on his debut.

Highly regarded Ka Ying Glory, a half-brother to sprint sensation Ka Ying Rising, makes his debut in the first division of the Plantation Handicap (6.45am) over six furlongs, but faces stiff opposition from the likes of promising Sea Emerald and Loving Vibes.

Hat-trick seeking Horsepower will be all the rage in the Harlech Handicap (8.45am) over five furlongs, having finished strongly down the favoured stand rail last month.

He is likely to improve again, but a hefty eight-pound penalty and an outside draw tempers enthusiasm, and especially with the likes of La Forza, who clocked a fast time when sprinting clear of his rivals last start, and improving AURORA PATCH in opposition.

The latter, from the Pierre Ng stable, has finally learnt how to settle in his races after being a tearaway earlier in the season.

Having flashed home from a negative gate (two) when beaten just under a length in the race won by Horsepower last month, he now finds himself seven pounds better off for under a length defeat by the winner, and also better drawn in gate eight.

The John Size-trained Crossborderpegasus is another who will start at short-odds to continue his rise in class after two impressive career wins.

He looks likely to complete a hat-trick in the Homestead Handicap (10.25am) over six furlongs, but it may be worth taking a chance with outsider CALL ME GORGEOUS who finally draws a good gate (one) since arriving in Hong Kong.

He has caught the eye in several of his local runs and having raced close to the early pace when winning in Australia, is likely to be ridden more prominently from the off this time.

POINTERS

Aurora Patch e/w 8.45am Sha Tin

Call Me Gorgeous e/w 10.25am Sha Tin