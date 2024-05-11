Four in five tradespeople have mental health problem due to work

desperate and sad concept, engineer man person who working hard job in industrial factory

For Mental Health Awareness Week, UK tradespeople have shared their own mental health experiences, to encourage other people in the industry to speak about their feelings.

IronmongeryDirect’s latest Mental Health in the Trades report revealed that more than four in five (82 per cent) tradespeople experience some form of mental health problem, such as anxiety or depression, due to work.

Ahead of the company’s Match for the Mind tournament – a charity football event being held at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge stadium (25 May) to raise money for Mind – IronmongeryDirect asked the players to share their own mental health stories to inspire others, and reassure people that they are not alone in their feelings.

Frazer Budd, Builder

“I have struggled with my own mental health, but am lucky enough to have my children as a constant reminder of why I have to get up and carry on every day. Sadly I’ve worked with a lad that didn’t have the same family network, and one day he didn’t show up for work. He never spoke to anyone about his struggles and tragically died by suicide. It is so important to remove the stigma around people talking to someone about their feelings.”

Jay Mccrindle, Plumber

“I am 29 years of age and I lost my father through suicide at the age of 14. I have always been plagued with mental health issues. I have been confused and unsure since losing my father. However, with the guidance of Mind and my family, I have now accepted what happened. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to combine my two passions of mental health awareness and Chelsea by playing in the Match for the Mind.”

Josh Skeates, Carpenter/Joiner

“It’s easy to feel that within these industries you must be strong and sometimes look like you have no weaknesses. However, after experiencing my own troubles and seeing other colleagues struggle, I push each day to have what we call an ‘agony hour’ first thing in the morning, where we speak about anything that may be on our minds, usually from the evening before, and we find this creates an environment in which we feel comfortable to talk.”

Mark Waldron, Carpenter/Joiner

“As the director of my own limited company with over 15 employees and subcontractors, mental heath is something we take very seriously within our workplace. I always ask the guys if they have any problems, and to speak to me openly about any issues they’re facing, whether that be in or out of the workplace. Health, family and happiness are priorities.

“A very close friend of mine that I played sports with sadly died by suicide after having mental health problems. It really is a silent killer, as no-one around him would ever have known. He was the most outgoing, loud and funny person in the room and it’s truly devastating. I feel mental health in the workplace, especially in the trades, is so important to address and I’m thrilled to help raise funds to help a great cause at Match for the Mind.”

Paul Blanch, Builder

“Our work is so dependent on weather and this becomes stressful, and can interfere with other parts of your life. I have experienced this on occasions, and in the last few years, I have had a few sessions with a therapist to release this pressure and talk openly about personal issues. I find this really helps and refocuses your mind.”

Ellis Osborn, Ecommerce Manager at IronmongeryDirect, said: “From both our research and from speaking to tradespeople across the UK, it’s clear how prevalent mental health problems continue to be within the industry. We thank the players from our upcoming Match for the Mind charity tournament for sharing their own stories, to encourage others to seek the support they need.”

To find out more about the Match for the Mind, visit here.