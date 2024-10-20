Formula 1 Driver Standings before United States Grand Prix

The United States Grand Prix gets underway this evening with Lando Norris on pole looking to close the gap to Formula 1 title leader Max Verstappen.

The front row at the Circuit of the Americas will see the two title rivals alongside one another with Ferrari pair Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc in behind.

Oscar Piastri, George Russell, Pierre Gasly, Fernando Alonso and Kevin Magnussen make up the top 10.

But after the sprint race, and with six races to go, what do the Formula 1 Driver Standings look like?

F1 Driver Standings

PositionDriverTeamPoints
1Max VerstappenRed Bull339
2Lando NorrisMcLaren285
3Charles LeclercFerrari250
4Oscar PiastriMcLaren237
5Carlos SainzFerrari197
6Lewis HamiltonMercedes177
7George RussellMercedes159
8Serigo PerezRed Bull144
9Fernando AlonsoAston Martin62
10Nico HulkenbergHaas25
11Lance StrollAston Martin24
12Yuki TsunodaRB22
13Daniel RicciardoRB12
14Alex AlbonWilliams12
15Pierre GaslyAlpine8
16Kevin MagnussenHaas8
17Oliver BearmanFerrari/Haas7
18Esteban OconAlpine5
19Franco ColapintoWilliams4
20Zhou GuanyuKick0
21Logan SargeantWilliams0
22Valtteri BottasKick0

Formula 1 constructor title race

PositionTeamPoints
1McLaren522
2Red Bull483
3Ferrari453
4Mercedes336
5Aston Martin86
6RB34
7Haas34
8Williams16
9Alpine13
10Sauber0

