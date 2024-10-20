Formula 1 Driver Standings before United States Grand Prix

The United States Grand Prix gets underway this evening with Lando Norris on pole looking to close the gap to Formula 1 title leader Max Verstappen.

The front row at the Circuit of the Americas will see the two title rivals alongside one another with Ferrari pair Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc in behind.

Oscar Piastri, George Russell, Pierre Gasly, Fernando Alonso and Kevin Magnussen make up the top 10.

But after the sprint race, and with six races to go, what do the Formula 1 Driver Standings look like?

F1 Driver Standings

Position Driver Team Points 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 339 2 Lando Norris McLaren 285 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 250 4 Oscar Piastri McLaren 237 5 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 197 6 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 177 7 George Russell Mercedes 159 8 Serigo Perez Red Bull 144 9 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 62 10 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 25 11 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 24 12 Yuki Tsunoda RB 22 13 Daniel Ricciardo RB 12 14 Alex Albon Williams 12 15 Pierre Gasly Alpine 8 16 Kevin Magnussen Haas 8 17 Oliver Bearman Ferrari/Haas 7 18 Esteban Ocon Alpine 5 19 Franco Colapinto Williams 4 20 Zhou Guanyu Kick 0 21 Logan Sargeant Williams 0 22 Valtteri Bottas Kick 0

Formula 1 constructor title race

Position Team Points 1 McLaren 522 2 Red Bull 483 3 Ferrari 453 4 Mercedes 336 5 Aston Martin 86 6 RB 34 7 Haas 34 8 Williams 16 9 Alpine 13 10 Sauber 0