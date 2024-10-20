Formula 1 Driver Standings before United States Grand Prix
The United States Grand Prix gets underway this evening with Lando Norris on pole looking to close the gap to Formula 1 title leader Max Verstappen.
The front row at the Circuit of the Americas will see the two title rivals alongside one another with Ferrari pair Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc in behind.
Oscar Piastri, George Russell, Pierre Gasly, Fernando Alonso and Kevin Magnussen make up the top 10.
But after the sprint race, and with six races to go, what do the Formula 1 Driver Standings look like?
F1 Driver Standings
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|339
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|285
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|250
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|237
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|197
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|177
|7
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|159
|8
|Serigo Perez
|Red Bull
|144
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|62
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|25
|11
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|24
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|22
|13
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB
|12
|14
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|12
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|8
|16
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|8
|17
|Oliver Bearman
|Ferrari/Haas
|7
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|5
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|Williams
|4
|20
|Zhou Guanyu
|Kick
|0
|21
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|0
|22
|Valtteri Bottas
|Kick
|0
Formula 1 constructor title race
|Position
|Team
|Points
|1
|McLaren
|522
|2
|Red Bull
|483
|3
|Ferrari
|453
|4
|Mercedes
|336
|5
|Aston Martin
|86
|6
|RB
|34
|7
|Haas
|34
|8
|Williams
|16
|9
|Alpine
|13
|10
|Sauber
|0