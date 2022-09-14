Financial markets see pullback after worse-than-expected US inflation figures

Most leading cryptocurrencies experienced a dramatic pullback on yesterday, with worse-than-expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures sending investors into meltdown as their hopes that inflation might be finally under control were dashed.

This morning, the price of Bitcoin was down 8.5 per cent over the past 24 hours to $20,335. Ethereum was also down about 6.4 per cent since this time yesterday, changing hands for $1,601.

The CPI figures have kept up the pressure on the Federal Reserve for a large interest rate rise this month and triggered a dramatic sell-off on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 dropping as much as 2.7 per cent within the first hour of trading on Tuesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 3.3 per cent.

Yesterday's Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/research

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $992 billion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, September 13 2022, at a price of $20,296.71. The daily high yesterday was $22,673.82 and the daily low was $20,062.67.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $387.42 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.322 trillion and Tesla is $908.81 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $48.980 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 50.95%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 27, in Extreme Fear.

Bitcoin's market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 40.49. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 47.36. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Given that money is one half of every commercial transaction and that whole civilizations literally rise and fall based on the quality of their money, we are talking about an awesome power, one that flies under the cover of night.” Ron Paul, former congressman and presidential candidate

What they said yesterday

King's in…

King Charles III on #Bitcoin: It's a "very interesting development." pic.twitter.com/sW9xtStLY4 — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) September 12, 2022

An important distinction…

A gentle reminder that #bitcoin serves not as a hedge against price inflation, but against monetary inflation.



This is frequently confused among both professional and retail investors.



When liquidity diminishes, bitcoin generally falls. And when liquidity expands, it rises. https://t.co/971xSOtcnv — Dr. Jeff Ross (Pleb Counselor) (@VailshireCap) September 13, 2022

Time flys when your mining Bitcoin…

⚡️5,000 days ago today the first ever #Bitcoin block was mined by Satoshi Nakamoto.



FUN FACT: There is a newspaper headline that serves as a timestamp message in the code of the Genesis Block 📰🧐 pic.twitter.com/1Ho7EPDMmS — Bitcoin Magazine EDU (@BitcoinMagEDU) September 12, 2022

Crypto AM: Editor's picks

Crypto AM: Features

Crypto AM: Founders Series

Crypto AM: Industry Voices

Crypto AM: Contributors

Crypto AM: In Conversation with James Bowater

Crypto AM: Tomorrow's Money with Gavin S Brown

Crypto AM: Mixing in the Metaverse with Dr Chris Kacher

Crypto AM: Visions of the Future, Past & Present with Alex Lightman

Crypto AM: Tiptoe through the Crypto with Monty Munford

Crypto AM: Taking a Byte out of Digital Assets with Jonny Fry

Crypto on the catwalk

Crypto AM: Events

Cautionary Notes

