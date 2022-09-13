Bitcoin looking to steal the show during Ethereum’s turn in the limelight

The long-awaited Ethereum Merge is almost upon us, but it appears Bitcoin is determined to take its place in the spotlight from a price perspective.

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value, is changing hands for $1,722 at time of writing, down 1.5 per cent over the past 24 hours. The price of Bitcoin, meanwhile, is up one per cent since this time yesterday to $22,391.

It appears that Bitcoin is tracking equity markets, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq and S&P 500 both climbing more than a percentage point. Other major cryptocurrencies conversely were mostly in the red, with Solana the standout performer, seeing a price increase of six per cent.

Investors today will be watching keenly for the release of August’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures – a key indicator for US inflation. There seems to be an air of optimism around the figures this week, but will they live up to the market’s expectations?

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/research

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1.066 trillion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, September 12 2022, at a price of $22,370.45. The daily high yesterday was $22,439.18 and the daily low was $21,603.90 .

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $426.79 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.44 trillion and Tesla is $947.05 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $46.928 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 46.95%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 34, in Extreme Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 41.41. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 60.37. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Humans have never seen an asset with an absolute supply cap before Bitcoin. Plan accordingly.” Cedric Youngelman, host of the Bitcoin Matrix podcast

What they said yesterday

Miners be mining!

The beat goes on…

FUN FACT: #Bitcoin has now been online for 5,000 days. — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) September 12, 2022

Sensible money…

Q: how does #Bitcoin's hashrate grow amidst record high energy prices?



A: because they buy only the cheapest waste/surplus energy not used or usable by people or industry — Alistair Milne (@alistairmilne) September 12, 2022

Cautionary Notes

