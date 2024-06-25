Euro 2024 Group C table in full after England draw 0-0

England limped past Slovenia in a goalless draw to reach the last 16 of the Euro 2024 Championships last night.

Gareth Southgate’s men had a Bukayo Saka goal ruled out for offside in the first half at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne but were unable to find the back of the net for the remainder of the match.

They do, however, finish top of Group C after the other game – between Denmark and Serbia – also finished without a goal.

England will go on to face the third-place team from one of Groups D, E or F and will avoid the likes of Germany, France and Spain until a potential final due to other results in the group stages of the Euros.

Denmark finished Group C in second and will take on hosts Germany in the next round.

England will now get a rest before taking on their Round of 16 opponents on Sunday 30 June at 5pm at the Arena Aufschalke in Gelsenkirchen, where England fans faced huge transport issues after their opening match against Serbia.

Group C in full