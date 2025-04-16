Nigeria and India in line to host 2030 Commonwealth Games

The Commonwealth Games could head to Abuja in Nigeria, Gujarat in India or Canada in a major boost to the future of the multi-sport event.

The games, founded as the Empire Games in 1930, are being staged with a slimmed-down format in Glasgow next year after Australia pulled out of hosting the Commonwealths in 2026.

But the Games have been given a tonic with thregae confirmed bids for 2030 – in India, Nigeria and Canada – while South Africa could bid too.

New Zealand are one of two nations looking at the 2034 edition of the Games.

A total of seven nations have expressed an interest in hosting the quadrennial Games.

Much like the 2030 Fifa World Cup, the Games in five years time will mark the centenary of the competition, where England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland compete as separate nations.

Commonwealth Sport chief executive Katie Sadleir said: “We are thrilled with the incredible interest from four of our six regions.

“We cannot understate the hugely-significant role Scotland has played, having the foresight, tenacity and innovative thinking to step forward and host in 2026.

“We are confident that Glasgow’s pioneering example will increase the breadth of countries able to host the Games in the decades ahead.”

Phil Batty, chief executive of Glasgow 2026, said the news shows that next summer’s Games will be “a pivotal moment” in the event’s history.

“I have every confidence Glasgow 2026 will pioneer a new model for the major event – one that delivers a successful Games on time, on budget and with high-quality sport at the heart of the experience.”

The hosts of the 2030 Commonwealth Games are reportedly set to be chosen in November.

Britain has or will have hosted four of the editions that have taken place this century with Australia and India sharing the other two.