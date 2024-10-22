Glasgow officially named 2026 Commonwealth Games hosts

Glasgow has today officially be named the host of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The Scottish city, which hosted the 2014 edition of the Games, has stepped in to replace Victoria after the Australian state pulled out.

The 2026 edition, however, will be scaled down and is set to completely pay for itself.

It means four of the seven Games to be held since the turn of the century have been in Great Britain.

It is hoped a slimmed down Games can act as an example for future editions, and entice smaller nations to host the competition.

Commonwealth Games “leaner”

Commonwealth Games Scotland chief executive Jon Doig said: “Glasgow 2026 will have all the drama, passion and joy that we know the Commonwealth Games delivers even if it is to be lighter and leaner than some previous editions.”

Culture secretary Lisa Nandy said: “Together, we are dedicated to creating an unforgettable Games that will inspire athletes, fans and communities across the country for generations.”

Added Scottish First Minister John Swinney: “The Commonwealth Games is a hugely important event for Scottish sport and an exciting opportunity for the people of Scotland.

“As well as an action-packed, inclusive sports programme that will inspire and excite audiences across the globe – Glasgow 2026 will also be a cultural celebration.

“I would like to thank Commonwealth Games Scotland for their hard work and dedication to produce a viable proposal for Glasgow 2026 – and to the Commonwealth Games Federation and Commonwealth Games Australia for their assistance in helping to secure the Games. I believe this epitomises the Commonwealth spirit and willingness to work together.

“While Glasgow 2026 will look quite different to previous Games, we can, and we must, use this as an opportunity to work collaboratively to ensure that this new concept brings a strong and sustainable future for the Games. The Scottish Government is committed to playing its part in building that new vision.”