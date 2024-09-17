Scotland set to host 2026 Commonwealth Games

Scotland are set to step in and host the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow after a deal was struck this month.

A scaled-down version of the Games, started initially as the Empire Games during the times of the British Empire, will return to Glasgow 12 years after the city last played hosts, according to BBC Scotland.

Victoria, Australia, was the planned host of the quadrennial multi-sport event but pulled out due to costs.

Glasgow said they would step in but the Scottish Government in Holyrood had been wary over possible cost increases.

But in a week when Australia handed Glasgow a multi-million pound donation to help them host the Games, it looks like the Scottish Government has fallen into line.

The budget will now be just north of £110m, with the Glasgow 2014 Games costing over £500m

Formal confirmation of the decision is expected shortly.

The Games, therefore, will come at no cost to the public purse and undoubtedly have a huge financial gain for the local and national economies.

CGF President Chris Jenkins said, “We have been working with Commonwealth Games Scotland (CGS) and the Scottish Government for several months and are delighted to hear CGS has received confirmation of support from the Government to enable them to progress with their proposal to host the Games in 2026.

“At the heart of our discussions has been an investment of £100 million from the CGF and the commitment that Glasgow 2026 would not require financial underwriting from either the Scottish or UK Governments. The additional generous contribution of around £2.3 million from Commonwealth Games Australia to the Glasgow concept will further enhance the Games delivery and is a strong sign of the support and excitement for the concept within the wider Commonwealth Games Movement.

“We believe Glasgow 2026 will be an important first step in our commitment to reset and reframe the Commonwealth Games as a co-created, sustainable model that minimises costs, inspires athletes, and excites Hosts and International Federations.

“We will work closely with CGS to positively conclude final stakeholder discussions with the aim of formally announcing Glasgow as the host city for 2026 as soon as possible.”

The UK government will provide financial support in the event of any increased security threat, according to the BBC.

“We commend Commonwealth Games Australia (CGAus) for making this generous multi-million-pound offer to further enhance and support the Glasgow 2026 ambitions,” said the Commonwealth Games Federation after Australia handed Scotland a financial boost to step in and host the Games last week.

“A fundamental part and principle of the Glasgow 2026 project has always been to build a concept where the delivery of the Games does not require financial underwriting by either the Scottish or UK Governments.

“These Games are funded by the Commonwealth Games Federation investment of £100 million plus private income. Budgets have been devised by a team of experienced major event budgeting professionals and a significant contingency is included in the budget.”

The last Games were held in Birmingham.

