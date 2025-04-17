Don’t be dazzled by the hype around The Hundred

Ed Warner looks at the start of the County Championship season and whether an upcoming ECB review could see new influence from Hundred investors.

Ed Warner looks at the start of the County Championship season and whether an upcoming ECB review could see new influence from Hundred investors.

The ice cream van was doing a steady trade, even at £4 for a Magnum. Made the twenty quid ticket feel especially good value. Around 2,500 people basked in the April sunshine, the breeze from the Hove seafront just enough to give a freshness to the atmosphere. At the tea interval, hundreds gathered around the square to ponder the mysteries of an early season strip that claimed fourteen wickets in the day’s final two sessions. A young girl cartwheeled in the outfield. This was the County Ground on the first home day of cricket for Sussex in 2025.

The young gymnast aside, the crowd in the half-full venue was largely from a demographic alien to the ECB’s business strategy for The Hundred. This was a spectator base taken for granted in the governing body’s search for a new audience. By coming in such numbers on the South coast and across the land (5,639 at the Oval that same day), cricket’s core followers inadvertently give licence to be overlooked in the ECB’s scramble for a share of the dollars and rupees flowing into franchise tournaments worldwide.

Bemoan the Hundred

If The Hundred featured at all in the Hove boundary-edge chatter, it was to bemoan the prominence it has been given in the prime summer month of August, forcing a calendar hiatus in the scheduling of both the County Championship and Vitality T20 Blast. Weather and events on the field permitting, in April Hove hosts eight days of men’s first class cricket. August, by contrast, will bring just four days of One-Day Cup action. This, remember, is now a competition devalued by the absence of swathes of players contracted to The Hundred.

One welcome innovation in county cricket in recent years has been the free live streaming of matches. A boon no doubt to cricket gambling junkies in far off lands, but also to the deep well of people who consider themselves followers of cricket in England, even if they may rarely or never pay to go through a turnstile. The Times reported that more than 10,000 watched Warwickshire squeeze to a one wicket victory against Durham on Monday.

County cricket is truly a niche pursuit with a very broad spread of casual followers. This cohort is a soft target for the sale of tickets to watch England internationals each summer. It might also care on occasion to tune into watch The Hundred on the box. How, though, is it to be nurtured and replenished with young adherents to county cricket?

The ECB answer

The ECB believes its new(ish) competition is an answer – or at least the central part of one – but the first class counties would be foolish to sit back and expect this to provide them with a lasting solution. The proceeds from the auction of the eight franchises in The Hundred should keep the eighteen counties financially afloat for the next few years, but it is the quality and marketing of their own product that will determine whether they sink or swim in the long term.

With Test series against India at home this summer and the Ashes in Australia this winter, there may be a spike in interest in cricket for the ECB to exploit. However, the two England men’s white ball teams are in a trough and in need of an overhaul, rival nations have begun to rumble the Bazball approach to red ball cricket, and England’s women were humiliated by Australia in their own Ashes.

Unless results for England teams are strong over the coming year, the ECB’s marketing department will be asking just what the product is that they are being tasked with selling. Big event glitz, a nostalgia fest that’s part of the social season, or the thrill of genuine sporting jeopardy? Rest assured, the stiff opposition in the cricketing contests that matter will ask searching questions of their own on the pitch.

As players churn through the England teams, the first class counties will rightly bellow their repeated reminder that they provide the pathway to international honours for young cricketers. Central contracts and franchise engagements may be on offer at ever younger ages, but county cricket – red and white ball – remains pretty much the sole route towards the top of the game.

The ECB review

It is easy, given this structure for the sport, to understand why so many of the counties and their members are aggrieved at the disjointed calendar effectively imposed on them by the ECB.

Read more Exclusive: India players from IPL close to Hundred cricket inclusion

A couple of years ago a review of the first class game, led by Andrew Strauss, was blocked by counties alarmed at a proposed reduction in both their red and white ball cricket. Now, the ECB is trying again, this time through Rob Andrew, most recently CEO at Sussex and back in the day rugby fly-half for England.

Andrew has a reputation for conservatism as a sports administrator. He is preaching a more collaborative approach this time round too. The counties will likely see both as signs that their product won’t be further diluted in his review. But can it actually be strengthened?

Only if there are eight days of meaningful, monetisable cricket at every first class ground, every August from 2026 onwards will Rob Andrew’s review be judged a success.

Don’t be dazzled by the hype around The Hundred, this review is where the future of cricket in England will be determined. Listen out, though, for the voices of those who have ploughed half a billion pounds into the franchise auction. What weight will Rob Andrew and the ECB give them in this critical debate? I fear far too much.

Meantime, rain and wind are forecast for round three of the County Championship. It is April in England, after all.

Nowhere to hide

“I genuinely said that with no inkling that Cardiff were going to go into administration. I was on the Cardiff board at the time, but I was blissfully unaware of such developments being considered, and when the news broke on Tuesday [8 April] I was as shocked as anyone.” Sam Warburton in The Times three days after Cardiff went into administration.

Sam Warburton left the Cardiff Rugby board a fortnight before the club went into administration. Athletes bring huge value to sports boards, but often arrive without deep financial experience. All directors, though, have individual and collective responsibility for an organisation’s health. The onus is on those at the table with the financial expertise to ensure that others who bring different skills are never left blissfully unaware.

State of Grace

Back to East Sussex now. Peter James’s series of Roy Grace detective novels set around Brighton is excellent. The Grace TV series it has spawned is terrible. Its producers have now fallen foul of Brighton and Hove Albion fans by renaming the club Brighton Royals and filming a bomb plot storyline at AFC Wimbledon’s Plough Lane rather than Brighton’s Amex Stadium.

Presumably the filming fee proposed by the Premier League club was too steep for ITV, or it didn’t want a matchday explosive to feature on national television, even a fictional one.

Ted Lasso and Dear England aside, do the creative industries ever do football’s inherent drama justice?

Ed Warner is chair of GB Wheelchair Rugby and writes his sport column at sportinc.substack.com