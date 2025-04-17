F1: Williams Racing go luxury with Carl Friedrik collection

Formula 1 team Williams Racing have unveiled their highly anticipated collection with British premium travel goods firm Carl Friedrik.

The collection has been launched online ahead of this weekend’s Formula 1 grand prix in Saudi Arabia.

The three-piece collection – a hard shell cabin suitcase, backpack and luggage tag – is indicative of the shift Formula 1 is experiencing at the moment, with a push towards more luxury branding and collaborative collections.

And it comes in a big year of change for Formula 1, with upmarket brands becoming more mainstream in the paddock.

Carl Friedrik and Williams Racing signed a deal in February, ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season, in one of a number of commercial deals agreed this year – including a first ever title sponsor in Atlassian.

Williams and Carl Friedrik a British brand connection

Mattis Oppermann, co-founder, Carl Friedrik said: “Williams Racing is a fabled racing team with which we proudly share a British connection.

“We’re pleased to announce the collaboration and look forward to releasing our co-branded travel goods range in 2025, which I’m adamant will appeal to Carl Friedrik’s and Williams Racing’s audiences alike”.

Luke Timmins, director of merchandise and licensing at Williams Racing, added: “We’re pleased to welcome Carl Friedrik to the team and to expand our lifestyle offering to fans through this collaboration as excitement about our ambition and momentum continues to grow around the world.”

More widely in Formula 1 there have been deals with brands such as LVMH, while the demand to be a commercial partner on the grid across this year’s 24 races has grown exponentially.

The Carl Friedrik collection ranges from £55 to £445, while new Williams Racing pitlane merchandise is also on sale for this week’s grand prix, from £6.50 (pin) to £144 (jacket).

Williams Racing have had a solid start to the season with the team sixth in the Constructors’ Championship standings.

Their drivers Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz Jr are eighth and 16th respectively.

The deal was signed earlier this year Carl Friedrik have unveiled the range Williams Racing have gone luxury