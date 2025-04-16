Hearn hopeful of Battle of Britain Fury fight with Joshua

Matchroom bigwig Eddie Hearn has said he is hopeful boxing fans will still get to watch Anthony Joshua take on Tyson Fury in the future.

Hearn’s optimism comes despite Fury retiring for the fourth time in January. There have been calls from British boxing fans to see a Battle of Britain fight at Wembley Stadium before the pair retire.

Both Joshua and Fury have lost their undefeated titles but an appetite remains to see the pair clash.

Joshua promoter Hearn told the BBC: “The next decision for AJ is going to be really important. I hope it’s Tyson Fury – we’ll see what the boxing gods allow.

“This is the kind of fight that probably gets made over a DM between the two or a text or a call. It’s like, ‘look, do you fancy it?’ That’s it. And then, bang, it’s done.”

Las Vegas promoter Bob Arum, though, said Fury “will never fight again”.

“Marvin Hagler [former US boxer] had an expression – ‘a rich guy who goes to bed wearing silk pyjamas doesn’t get up in the morning to do road work’,” he added.

“Tyson, really, I don’t think wants to get up in the morning and do road work and go through the experience of having to train when economically he doesn’t have to do it any more.”

Wembley battle for Fury?

But Hearn said Fury and Arum “never really had the closest of relationships”.

“Tyson looks in great shape,” the Brit added. “It’d be very easy for him to go into a 10-week camp.”

The next event at Wembley Stadium, therefore, could instead be the undisputed heavyweight bout between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois.

The pair are reportedly in talks to stage Wembley Stadium’s ninth major boxing fight, but contracts have not yet been signed.

Dubois beat Joshua in the last bout at the national football stadium, knocking out AJ in the fifth round.