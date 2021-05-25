Elon’s games continue while crypto markets roar back into life

Tuesday 25 May 2021 10:45 am

The comeback continues in the crypto markets, as the recovery from last week’s carnage begins to fully take shape. Bitcoin is now back at around $40,000, Ethereum is back above $2,600, and Elon Musk is playing nice again. Were last week’s rush of Bitcoin obituaries premature, or is it too early to count our chickens?

Yesterday’s big news was Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s meeting with North American miners, where promises were made to “publish current & planned renewable usage & to ask miners WW to do so” – a move Musk tweeted to be “potentially promising”.

The tweet immediately sent the Bitcoin price rocketing $2,000 to just below $40,000, which suggests the community hasn’t entirely fallen out of love with the electric car magnate quite yet. It’s since fallen back slightly to around $38,000. Could his support help push Bitcoin back up again to its recent all-time highs, or are his many and varied pronouncements exhausting everyone’s patience?

READ MORE: Elon Musk teases with Bitcoin tweet again… but the markets aren’t buying it

The alt markets generally have come roaring back this weekend, many outpacing Bitcoin as Ethereum in particular continues to look the more volatile asset. Ether is up 15 per cent over the last 24 hours, though still has some way to go before it recovers from recent losses. Binance Coin and XRP are both up around 17 per cent to $340 and $1 respectively. The alt market has been running hot recently so a cooldown was somewhat inevitable, but can it get fully back on track again?

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1,677,037,986,484, up from $1,499,614,852,940 yesterday.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, May 24 2021, at a price of $38,705.98, up from $34,770.58,the day before.

The daily high yesterday was $39,835.14 and the daily low was $34,551.08.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $8,790.37. In 2019, it closed at $7,987.37

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $729.31 billion, up from $678.98 billion yesterday. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.984 trillion and Facebook is $920.47 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $65,573,145,691, down from $84,945,829,964 yesterday. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 93.62%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is at 22, still in Extreme Fear but on the up.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 44.38, down from 46.16 yesterday. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 35.66, up from 29.98 yesterday. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“The more we create savings in [bitcoin], the more you might say, ‘I’d rather have bitcoin than the bond.’ Personally, I’d rather have bitcoin than a bond. And then the more that happens, then it goes into bitcoin and it doesn’t go into credit, then [governments] lose control of that.”

– Ray Dalio, American investor

What they said yesterday

A modern hero…

Believers…

Context…

Who else?

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

All information is correct as of 08:30am GMT.

