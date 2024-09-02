Draper storms into first ever slam quarter-final at US Open

Brit Jack Draper stormed into his first ever Grand Slam quarter-final on Tuesday, beating Tomas Machac to reach the last eight at the US Open.

Prior to Tuesday’s win against the Czech athlete at Flushing Meadows, the 22-year-old has only ever reached the fourth round at one of the four major annual tournaments.

But Draper dominated his opponent in Louis Armstrong Stadium to win 6-3 6-1 6-2 and booked his spot in the quarter-finals.

He will take on an Australian in the last eight.

Elsewhere at the US Open Jessica Pegula beat Diana Shnaider 6-4 6-2 on Arthur Ashe Stadium while there were Round of 16 wins for Aryna Sabalenka over Elise Mertens and Karolina Muchova over Jasmine Paolini.

On Wednesday at the US Open Grigor Dimitrov will take on home star Frances Tiafoe in the final eight while fellow American Taylor Fritz faces fourth seed Alexander Zverev for a spot in the semi-finals.

Spain’s Paula Badosa will face Emma Navarro while Qinwen Zheng takes on second seed Aryna Sabalenka.

Draper run to quarters