Domino’s bolsters board with media executive following ‘transformational year’

A Domino’s driver outside a store front.

Domino’s has bolstered its board with a media executive, following a “transformational year” for the pizza chain.

Former chief strategy officer of Dow Jones & Company Tracy Corrigan will join the board as an independent non-executive director at the beginning of May.

Corrigan, previously digital editor of the Financial Times and the Wall Street Journal, will be a member of the board’s sustainability and nomination committees.

The incoming board member also stepped onto board of the Direct Line group as a non-executive director in November.

Domino’s enjoyed a more than 10 per cent boost to its revenue last year, securing £560.8m in the 12-months to 31 December, up from £505.1m in the year prior, according to its annual results published at the beginning of the month.

Meanwhile, sales swelled 5.5 per cent and the pizza chain was able to boost its dividend to 9.8p per share, which left chief executive Dominic Paul hailing the “transformational year”.

“Our performance continues to be strong, and we have made significant progress against our strategic plan, all while delivering on our ambition to return excess capital to shareholders,” he said at the time.

The group had already returned £136m to shareholders and announced a new £46m share buyback programme.

Along with the company’s financials, chairman Matt Shattock said Domino’s board too, had “transformed” over the past two years and is “more diverse than ever”.

“Tracy has broad-based business experience together with a deep experience of enhancing the digital capability of businesses and optimising revenue generation,” Shattock said today. “Tracy’s skill set will be highly complementary to the board. I am delighted to welcome Tracy to Domino’s.”