Exclusive: Seraphim Space posts UK Finance chairman to board

Seraphim Space has lured in a new City veteran, City A.M. can reveal today, as the chairman of UK Finance steps onto the space capital firm’s board as a senior advisor.

Bob Wigley, formerly chairman of Merrill Lynch – now Bank of America – for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, will maintain his role at the financial industry body

It follows the appointment of Sarah Shackleton, a former UBS director and HSBC lead, as the firm’s new chief operating officer, just weeks ago.

An expert in UK’s finance industry and a long-standing board appointee, Wigley is also a court member for the Bank of England and previously chaired the Green Investment Bank Commission.

“The UK has world leading spacetech expertise and I am looking forward to working with Seraphim, the world’s leading specialist investor in spacetech to seek to take advantage of the extraordinary technological opportunities space presents both for Seraphim and the UK more widely,” Wigley said.

With the UK ushering in greater space investment amid a blossoming British industry, the incoming senior advisor will help the London-listed space fund navigate the crossroads of space advancement and tackling climate change.

Seraphim Space managing partner Rob Desborough added: “Seraphim supports pioneering entrepreneurs building the infrastructure in space to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges.

“With $12.9bn private investment globally into the domain during 2021 Space is now at a critical inflection point and poised for significant growth. The appointment of Bob as a Senior Advisor brings a new level of City expertise, investment banking, government policy insight, entrepreneurialism and climate understanding to our team. We are over the moon to have him join us in our mission.”