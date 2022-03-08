Domino’s delivers ‘transformational year’ as profit goes up by 12.5 per cent

Domino’s said 2021 was a transformational year for the company.

Pizza multinational Domino’s said this morning 2021 was a “transformational year” for the company, as it reported a 12.5 per cent increase in profit.

In the year ended 26 December, the group registered an 11 per cent increase in revenue, going from £505.1m to £560.8m, while its underlying EBITDA increased from £125.5m to £136.4m.

Domino’s sales also grew 5.5 per cent – up 150 basis points on last year’s figures.

“This was a transformational year for Domino’s,” said chief executive Dominic Paul. “Our performance continues to be strong, and we have made significant progress against our strategic plan, all while delivering on our ambition to return excess capital to shareholders.”

After returning £136m to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks, Domino’s announced a new £46m buyback programme which will begin immediately.

The group also proposed a final dividend for FY21 of 6.8p per share, resulting in a total dividend of 9.8p – up 7.7 per cent on FY20 levels.

“This year has started well, and we now have the right strategy and a strong senior team in place to continue to drive the business forward,” Paul added.