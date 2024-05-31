Domino’s Pizza Polish arm boosted with double digit revenue growth

DP Poland’s vision is to open 35 new stores in Poland and two in Croatia.

London-listed DP Poland, the operator of pizza stores across Poland and Croatia, has had double-digit growth in revenue after it invested in “swift service”.

The group holds the master franchise rights to the Domino’s brand and network in Poland and Croatia with 111 across Poland and five across Croatia.

Over the last financial year, its revenue increased by 25 per cent to £44.6m, up from £35.7m. In contrast, its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased from £1.7m to £3.5m.

As well as the growth, DP Poland’s loss for the period was £3.5m, which was a nearly 19 per cent drop from the 2022 figure of £4.3m.

The group’s CEO Nils Gornall credits its “high volume mentality strategy” as it had focused on innovation and swift service to see it reduced delivery times by four per cent. While for its staff, it had revamped training programmes and incentives.

“We launched new products like ‘everyday pizza’ and KitKat Calzone and raised our Net Promoter Score by 30.1 per cent,” Gornall added.

Set for the next financial year, DP Poland’s vision is to open 35 new stores in Poland and two in Croatia. Meanwhile, six stores have refurbishments already planned before the year’s end.

Gornall stated: “Looking to 2024, our strong growth has continued, with like-for-like sales up 19.9 per cent year to end of April. Supported by our recent fundraiser, we aim to open 45-50 new stores, upgrade 25-30 stores, and transition to a franchise model. I’m excited about our future and our team’s potential to continue delivering.”