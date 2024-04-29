Domino’s Pizza: Poland and Croatia arm on target as sales surge in first quarter

DP Poland, the operator of Domino’s pizza stores and restaurants across Poland and Croatia, reported a rise in sales in the first quarter of the year.

The fast food group which is listed in London, said the like-for-like system sales growth was up 17.9 per cent when compared to the same period last year.

Nils Gornall, chief of Domino’s Pizza in Poland, said: “In the first quarter of 2024, we delivered another strong performance with like-for-like system sales growth of 17.9 per cent year-on-year in Poland, driven by a strong order count up 14.8 per cent year-on-year.

“After almost two years since the adoption of a high volume mentality across all operations, we have transformed the Polish business into one of the fastest growing Domino’s markets globally. Momentum in the business is very strong and we are in an excellent position to drive Company expansion.”

He added: “We are very pleased with the Domino’s Pizza Group investment and results of the recent oversubscribed fundraise and are ready to embark on the journey to deliver 200 stores by the end of 2026 and transition the business towards a franchise led model.”

Management expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to trade in line with market expectations.

The firm also said total system sales and LFL System Sales in Croatia remain strong, with the two new stores opened in 2023 outperforming its initial expectations.

“The encouraging trading performance in Q1 2024 underpins confidence to open additional corporate stores and invite franchisees to partner with us in 2024 and beyond,” they said.

In the UK. Domino’s Pizza has also performed well, eyeing 1,600 UK and Ireland stores and delivering £2bn of system sales by 2028.

The business, just covering the brand’s UK and Ireland operations, reported underlying pre-tax profits of £101.7m, on an 11.1 per cent rise in revenue and forecast “food cost deflation” this year.

It is also acquiring the remaining 85 per cent shareholding it does not already own in the Irish franchise business Shorecal.