Partner Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. [DPZ] – ESG Analysis

In early December, Domino’s released their FY 2023 Corporate Stewardship Report.

This was a 15-page document with 6,207 words – our proprietary AI tech was able to rapidly ingest the document and following review by our research team, our analysis was published within days.

You can read a few key ESG pros and cons we identified from their report below:

🌱 For the first time, the company have disclosed figures on;

Total energy consumption

Water consumption

Waste generation

Total greenhouse gas emissions

🌱 The company have set a new target for managing environmental and social risks within their supply chain –

“We are committed to zero deforestation in our supply chain by 2025, aligned to our Science-Based Targets for Forests, Land and Agriculture (FLAG), which are currently in the validation stage.”



🚩 The company has a policy in place for conducting labour audits of their suppliers, but have failed to disclose the percentage of suppliers audited

🚩 The company has a policy in place to manage product safety, but they fail to disclose the number of product recalls and they do not disclose any penalties they have received related to product safety

○●○

Other ESG data and rating companies will usually take up to 3 months to get you golden data like this.

Integrum ESG’s industry-leading AI technology and team of ESG experts enable them to provide their clients with the information they need rapidly and give them unrestricted access to all the underlying data used to make any ESG assessment.

All the above data and more is made immediately available on the Integrum ESG platform for their investor clients so they can quickly identify ESG indicators and risk factors, with page references and excerpts to show exactly where in the report this information was found.

○●○

Learn more about Glass Box ESG data via www.integrumesg.com or email contact@integrumesg.com today.