Domino’s appoints former Burger King executive as interim chief

A Domino’s driver outside a store front.

Domino’s has announced today that Elias Diaz Sese will take over as interim chief of the firm in October as it hunts for a permanent replacement for outgoing boss Dominic Paul.

Elias, who is based in the UK and currently a non-executive director at the firm has previously held leadership roles with Restaurant Brands International, including Chief Executive Officer of Tim Hortons and President Asia Pacific for Burger King.

Domino’s chair Matt Shattock said today that Diaz Ses was “very familiar” with the sector and would push ahead with the firm’s growth strategy.

“Elias has a deep understanding of the Domino’s business, has built strong relationships with the management team and franchisees and holds a significant personal shareholding in the Group,” he said in a statement.

“He is committed and will focus on the continued effective and rapid execution of Domino’s strategy while giving the Board time to ensure we find the right permanent CEO.”