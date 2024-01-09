Domino’s Pizza launches Uber Eats trial in sales push

A new trial between Domino’s Pizza and Uber Eats will let users order pizza on the platform for the first time as the fast food giant decides whether or not a spot on the takeaway platform will help boost sales.

Domino’s currently has its own app which customers can order directly from. This will continue to operate as normal as the trial takes place.

“The trial will assess whether this partnership will drive incremental growth in customers and sales for Domino’s, in particular among customers who tend to only use food delivery apps to order takeaways,” the firm said.

Some 170 Domino stores will initially offer the service. It will be launched at the end of January.

A further 14 sites in the Republic of Ireland will also take part in the experiment.

The group said if the trial with Uber Eats is successful, the wider Domino’s store network would go live later in the year.

Andrew Rennie, chief executive officer of Domino’s Pizza Group said: “This is good news for us and good news for pizza lovers, given Domino’s will now be available to order on Uber Eats from stores included in the trial.”

Matthew Price, Uber Eats general manager, UK, Ireland and Northern Europe, added: “We are hugely excited to be partnering with Domino’s for this trial to bring their delicious pizzas to Uber Eats customers across the UK.

“We want to offer the best choice to customers who use our platform, and with this tie-up, we are doing exactly that. So, whether you are watching the football with friends or hosting a family get-together, Uber Eats and Domino’s have got you covered.”