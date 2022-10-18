Uber Eats launch quick commerce partnership with Iceland

Uber Eats Bag

Uber Eats has launched a new quick commerce offering this morning, trialling a new partnership with Iceland to deliver groceries across London.

Following the success of rapid delivery start-ups like Gopuff, ‘Uber Eats Market’ will use Uber’s technology and Iceland’s in-store infrastructure to deliver goods in as little as 20 minutes.

Over 1000 branded and non-branded items from Iceland will be available on the Uber Eats app, and will focus on densely populated areas of the capital.

The company said the first budget supermarkets to be tested will be located in South Bank, Poplar and Walworth Road.

Uber Eats UK’s Head of Commerce Alex Troughton said that the trial was about making the company “the partner of choice for retailers”.

Uber Eats also has an on-demand delivery partnership with convenience store Co-op, which it penned earlier this year. It includes 1,000 stores across the country.