Uber brings subscription service Uber One to the UK later this month

Uber has announced it will bring its subscription service Uber One to the UK later this month.

Established to rival the likes of Deliveroo Plus and Amazon Prime’s food delivery services, Uber One will give customers free delivery on Uber Eats as well as discounts on rides.

“We know users across our platform have been asking for a membership programme, and we’re looking forward to launching this for them soon,” said a company spokesperson, not specifying how much the service will cost in the UK.

Already established in the US, Uber One is expected to expand to Mexico and Germany too.

The announcement comes two weeks after the company posted its first quarter results, exceeding analysts’ expectations with reported a 136 per cent increase in reported revenue growth to $6.9bn and an adjusted EBITDA of $168m.

Despite the positive results, the ride-hail giant announced a new wave a cost cutting last Monday, City A.M. reported.

In an internal email sent to staff, chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi emphasised the importance of shareholders.

“Please bear in mind that while investors don’t run the company, they do own the company – they’ve entrusted us with running it well,” he told employees.

“Channeling Jerry Maguire, we need to show them the money.”