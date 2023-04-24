60 Uber Eats and Deliveroo drivers arrested amid Home Office ‘crackdown’ on illegal working

Some 60 fast food delivery drivers have been arrested across London as the Home Office cracks down on alleged illegal working.

Gig workers employed through Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat were arrested between 16-21 April following a “week long crackdown” on illegal workers led by the Home Office.

Following the arrests, the department said the operation also led to the seizure of weapons and cash “suspected of being linked to criminal activity”.

Of those arrested, 44 were detained by the Home Office, pending their removal from the UK, with the remaining 16 being released on immigration bail.

The Home Office also said It is expected that a number of the arrests will result in “voluntary departure from the UK”.

“Illegal working damages our communities, cheats honest workers out of employment and defrauds the public purse,” home secretary Suella Braverman said.

“As the Prime Minister has set out, we are committed to going further and faster to prevent the abuse of our laws and borders.”

She continued: “By raising awareness of the risks and consequences of illegal working, we are helping to ensure businesses are complying with the rules.”

A Deliveroo spokesperson said: “All Deliveroo riders must have the right to work in the UK, in order to have an account with the company. Deliveroo takes a zero tolerance approach towards any rider who fails to meet their legal obligations when working with us.

“If a rider is found to be without the right to work in the UK, we will stop working with them with immediate effect. We take our responsibilities extremely seriously and we will always work in close collaboration with the relevant authorities to support their efforts in this area.”

An Uber Eats spokesperson also told City A.M: “There is no place for illegal work on our platform, and we take these allegations extremely seriously.

“All couriers who use the Uber Eats app are required to pass a criminal background check, be over the age of 18 and hold a valid right to work in the UK, and we run checks to ensure account holders have the correct documents. Any courier that fails to meet these criteria will have their access to the app removed, and we stand ready to work with the police with any investigation.”

Uber Eats and Just Eat were contacted for comment.