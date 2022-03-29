Uber Eats signs global delivery deal with BP, including 120 outlets in the UK

Emma Delaney (left) and Jennifer Vescio, Uber’s Chief Business Development Officer

Uber Eats will start delivering items from 120 BP outlets across the UK by the end of June as part of a new global agreement.

The convenience food delivery platform has signed a deal with petrol and service station operator, with 3,000 outlets hoped to be participating across Australia, New Zealand, Poland, South Africa the US and UK by the end of the year

“We’ve seen how the pandemic has accelerated customer demand for delivered convenience and this partnership will allow us to scale up quickly on the Uber platform”, said Emma Delaney, executive vice president customers & products, BP.

Pierre Dimitri Gore-Coty, Uber’s senior vice president of global delivery added that “with more than 20,500 locations around the world, BP’s reach is enormous—making them critical partners”.

“We are proud to support this next phase of the company’s convenience growth through this delivery partnership and look forward to deeper collaboration in the future.”

BP boasts more than half a billion customers living within 20 minutes of ones of its retail sites, with fresh produce, ready meals, wine, beer cigarettes and flowers included in deliveries.