Going green: Uber’s fully electric option expands to all of London

Photography by CPG Photography Ltd

Uber goes green in London, with all passengers now having the option to request an electric-vehicle anywhere in Greater London.

Expanding Uber Green beyond just Zone 1, riders can now request a more carbon-friendly option for the same price as an UberX, with drivers also receiving up to 15 per cent more per trip.

Since Uber Green first launched exactly one year ago, Uber has more than tripled the number of electric-vehicles (EVs) on the app. Over 5,000 EVs are now on Uber in London driving over one million miles per week.

Uber is set to have over 10,000 EVs in London by the end of the year, and is on track to become an all-electric platform in London by 2025. London is the global leader for Uber’s electrification efforts with more EVs on Uber in London than any other city on the app.

Earlier this month, the ride-hailing giant also announced a £5m investment in EV charging points across London. Over 700 on-street electric vehicle chargers to be installed across Brent, Newham, and Redbridge – boosting London’s stock of EV chargers by over seven per cent.

Uber General Manager for Northern and Eastern Europe Jamie Heywood said Uber Green “will soon be the default option for all Londoners.”

Commenting on today’s announcement, Transport Minister Trudy Harrison said : “It’s brilliant to see Uber playing its part in the drive towards a greener, cleaner future. This step comes just a few days after we published our landmark EV Infrastructure Strategy, which showcases what can be achieved when the public and private sector work together on the nationwide switch to EVs.”

The service is now open to 3.5 million users across the city.