Uber to buy Postmates in $2.6bn food delivery tie-up

Uber is set to buy out rival delivery app Postmates in a $2.6bn deal, with the agreement to be announced later today.

The all-stock deal represents only a slight increase on Postmate’s last private valuation of $2.4bn in September.

People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, head of Uber Eats, is expected to continue to run the combined delivery business.

San Francisco-based Postmates has become a popular choice in US coastal cities such as Los Angeles, cornering around eight per cent market share across the country.

It had previously held talks with other delivery firms such as Doordash, but later opted to file for an initial public offering earlier this year.

Similarly, Uber had previously entered into merger discussions with rival Grubhub before it was bought by Just Eat for $7.3bn.

As a combined entity Postmates and Uber Eats would have a 37 per cent share of food delivery sales in the US, according to the New York Times, based on credit card spending data.

Doordash would remain the largest player with 45 per cent, while Grubhub would have 17 per cent.

However while its Uber Eats business is not profitable, demand for food delivery has skyrocketed in recent months as people stayed home during the coronavirus crisis.

In the UK, the number of restaurant partners on Uber Eats has almost doubled since March, with orders of some products rising as much as 166 per cent.

Uber reported a $2.9bn loss globally for the first three months of the year in May, and announced it was laying off 14 per cent of its staff.

However revenue for its Uber Eats division rose 53 per cent.

Postmates did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Uber declined to comment.