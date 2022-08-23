30-min weekly shop: Uber Eats and Co-op team up for rapid delivery service

Co-op and Uber Eats have joined forces in a rapid delivery partnership. © Dave McHugh/ UNP 0845 600 7737 Co Op Uber Eats Lewes Road Brighton

Co-op and Uber Eats are partnering up for a speedy service as the grocery sector’s battle for convicent delivery hots up.

On the Uber Eats app, shoppers can order more than 6,000 products from around 1,000 Co-op food stores.

Groceries are to be delivered in as little as 30 minutes, the firms said on Tuesday morning.

“We are committed to offering quality and value with Co-op’s ease, speed and convenience,” Chris Conway, Co-op’s e-commerce director, said.

“As a convenience retailer, we know the ability to pop into a local Co-op will always be important to customers, but we also know that fast and flexible options online are important to shoppers too – and so by using our stores located in the heart of communities to provide rapid home deliveries, we can meet customer needs and make shopping easier, however, wherever and whenever our members and customers choose to shop with us.”

Co-op is aiming to grow its online business to £300m this year, after 40 months of consecutive growth.

It comes after recent years have seen an explosion of rapid grocery start-ups including Gorillas and Getir.

However, several of these start-ups have been forced to slash European headcount in the past few months, due to increased operating costs.

At the end of May, Turkey-based Getir told workers it intends to slash its global headcount by 14 per cent, representing some 840 job losses.

“With a heavy heart, we today shared with our team the saddening and difficult decision to reduce the size of our global organization,” Getir said.

London’s Zapp was also set to cull some 10 per cent of its workforce, according to internal emails seen by Sifted. The job cuts represented between 200 and 300 employees.

The business was also planning for the redundancies to include both delivery driver roles and office-based positions, CityA.M. understands.