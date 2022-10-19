Weed is on the way: Uber Eats enters cannabis market as delivery giant starts dropping marijuana at home

Uber Eats will soon start delivering cannabis products at home.

Uber Eats has confirmed plans to start delivering cannabis at home, thereby helping consumers to “steer them away from the underground market.”

In a statement, the on-demand giant said it will begin delivering marihuana to customers in Toronto, Canada.

The announcement follows a partnership between the company and online marijuana marketplace Leafly to deliver cannabis products in the Canadian city.

Any customer who is aged 19 and older will be able to order cannabis from three local retailers, Shivaa’s Rose, Minerva Cannabis and Hidden Leaf.

Products will be delivered to clients’ doorstep, the firm said.

“We are partnering with industry leaders like Leafly to help retailers offer safe, convenient options for people in Toronto to purchase legal cannabis for delivery to their homes, which will help combat the illegal market and help reduce impaired driving,” explained Uber Eats Canada General Manager Lola Kassim.

“Over the last few years, we have invested heavily in our delivery business and selection has expanded tremendously,” she stressed. “Uber Eats has grown quickly to become a versatile platform usable by diverse businesses large and small.

In a separate statement, Leafly CEO Yoko Miyashita said that the new partnership with Uber Eats will help deliver safe and legal cannabis to consumers, steering them away from the underground market.

“Leafly has been empowering the cannabis marketplace in Canada for more than four years and we support more than 200 cannabis retailers in the GTA [Greater Toronto Area],” Miyashita said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to work with Uber Eats to help licensed retailers bring safe, legal cannabis to people across the city.”