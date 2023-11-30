Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Sealed Air Corporation [NYSE: SEE] – ESG Analysis

On the 5th of October 2023, Sealed Air Corporation released their 2022 Impact Report.

This was a 58-page document with 24,183 words – yet Integrum ESG’s proprietary AI tech was able to rapidly ingest the document and following review by their team of ESG experts, a full analysis was published within days.

You can read a few key ESG pros and cons we identified from their report below:

🌱 This was the company’s first year mapping to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

🌱 This was the first year the company disclosed a set target for electricity consumption –

“Our goal is to achieve energy-intensity reductions of 17% by 2025 and 28% by 2030 from a 2019 base year.”

🚩 The company has failed to disclose air pollutants emitted and has set no clear policy in place to manage its pollutant emissions.

🚩 The company has also failed to disclose figures on waste generation…

and the number of product recalls.

○●○

Other ESG data and rating companies will usually take up to 3 months to get you golden data like this.

Integrum ESG’s industry-leading AI technology and team of ESG experts enable them to provide their clients with the information they need rapidly and give them unrestricted access to all of the underlying data used to make any ESG assessment.

All of the above data and more is made immediately available on the Integrum ESG platform for their investor clients so they can quickly identify ESG indicators and risk factors, with page references and excerpts to show exactly where in the report this information was found.

○●○

Learn more about Glass Box ESG data via www.integrumesg.com or email contact@integrumesg.com today.