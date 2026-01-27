Devil’s the numero Uno pick for the Albert Bartlett

Paul Nolan has had three winners at the Cheltenham Festival

WITH Cheltenham Trials Day now in the rear-view mirror, we grow ever closer to the Festival, with the next meeting at Prestbury Park the big four days in March.

Last Saturday’s action in Gloucestershire was informative on several fronts from an ante-post perspective, but it’s a race from Doncaster that has thrown up a Festival pick.

The Grade Two River Don Novices’ Hurdle is the race in focus, which was won by THEDEVILUNO in smooth fashion for trainer Paul Nolan.

It was a taking performance as he stepped up to three miles for the first time, travelling supremely well before producing a great leap at the last and powering clear on the run in.

As a result, he was cut to 12/1 for the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle, which still looks good value to me.

He trails only Doctor Steinberg in the betting, the current 6/1 favourite, who he has faced already this season.

He ran with credit in defeat that day, staying on from further back than ideal behind the Willie Mullins-trained novice, when only really getting going late in the day.

His piece of maiden hurdle form looks stronger by the day, when he had the beating of Skylight Hustle, the subsequent Grade One Future Champions Novice Hurdle winner and The Passing Wife who impressed when breaking his maiden most recently.

He looks an entirely different proposition over three miles and if he can continue his rate of improvement, he’ll be a real player come March.

At 12/1, there is a lot of upside, given his proven staying ability and the fact he’ll handle any ground, and he rates a good each-way bet.

POINTERS CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL

Thedeviluno e/w 12/1 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle