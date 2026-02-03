Tough to see others Passing the Wife in Martin Pipe

The Passing Wife broke his maiden last time out for trainer Gavin Cromwell

RESULTS from the Dublin Racing Festival have thrown the cat amongst the pigeons in several of the ante-post markets for the Cheltenham Festival.

The likes of Majborough and Fact To File delivered imperious performances, seeing them shoot to the head of the Champion Chase and Gold Cup markets.

Narciso Has stamped his authority on the Triumph Hurdle betting, courtesy of an impressive victory, but Final Demand blotted his copybook, seeing the picture for the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase blown wide open.

As far as an ante-post bet goes this week, a race in Ireland is the focus, but away from the two days at Leopardstown.

THE PASSING WIFE broke his maiden at Punchestown last Monday and is of interest in the Martin Pipe at 12/1.

Beating the well-touted Doctor Du Mesnil, he recorded a comfortable victory when stepped up to beyond two miles for the first time.

A rise of three pounds in the handicap to 139 for that success looks very fair, and, while the English handicapper will add to that, on form he looks more than capable of winning off a further revised mark.

He was sent off favourite when finishing third in a maiden hurdle behind Thedeviluno, the current second favourite for the Albert Bartlett, and Skylight Hustle, who subsequently won a Grade One over Christmas.

He wasn’t beaten far in the Grade Two Royal Bond by Koktail Brut, and I feel as if you can put a line through his run over Christmas, judging by how emphatic he was when breaking his maiden last week.

It looks likely he’ll be towards the top of the weights, but at 12/1 he’s a great bet, especially with the Non-Runner Money Back concession now being offered by several firms.

POINTERS CHELTENHAM

The Passing Wife e/w 12/1 Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle