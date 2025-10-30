Dettori lands role with big-spending Amo Racing months after bankruptcy

Dettori will race in the US for the last time this weekend at the Breeders' Cup

Frankie Dettori has announced that he will take up a new role as an ambassador for Kia Joorabchian’s Amo Racing after his US swansong at this weekend’s Breeders’ Cup.

The record-breaking jockey, 54, has five rides booked at Del Mar on Friday and Saturday, with his appearance on Argine in the Breeders’ Cup Mile set to be his last Grade One race in the US.

Beyond that Dettori has said he plans to combine racing occasionally in South America with acting as a global ambassador for big-spending Amo Racing.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Amo Racing as their global brand ambassador,” the Italian said.

“Kia and his team have huge passion and ambition for the sport, and it’s exciting to be a part of their journey.”

Dettori notched his final UK win aboard King Of Steel for football agent-turned-racing mogul Joorabchian’s Amo Racing in the Champion Stakes in 2023.

Since then he has based in California, having reversed a previous decision to retire in the run-up to that last British outing at Ascot two years ago.

“Riding King Of Steel to victory on Champions Day was an unforgettable moment, and to now represent Amo Racing feels like a natural next step,” he added.

“I’m looking forward to being part of the team, growing with them, and helping to share our love of racing with fans around the world.”

Dettori, Joorabchian and Amo Racing

Joorabchian, who rose to prominence by brokering West Ham’s surprise signing of Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano in 2008, has become a major player in racing in recent years.

The Iran-born dealmaker has spent lavish sums at Tattersalls auctions and tapped private equity fund Apollo for £40m in credit to fund the expansion of his empire.

Dettori revealed in March he had filed for bankruptcy in the UK after HMRC challenged a tax avoidance scheme used by the three-time champion jockey.

“Frankie is a true icon of our sport, his presence, his personality and his passion for racing are unmatched,” said Joorabchian.

“We’ve shared some incredible moments together, and his enthusiasm perfectly reflects what Amo Racing stands for.

“Having Frankie represent us around the world is something we’re extremely proud of.”