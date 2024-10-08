Frankel offspring bought by Kia Joorabchian operation for £4.6m

A yielding which is the offspring of Frankel and Aljazzi has sold at Tattersalls to Kia Joorabchian’s Amo Racing operation for 4.4m guineas (£4.62m).

The Frankel filly, out of former Duke of Cambridge Stakes winner Aljazzi was sold to Amo Racing alongside the Frankel sister to Alpinista, which went for 2.5m guineas (£2.6m).

Joorabchian attended the sale at Newmarket with adviser Alex Elliott and Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis.

The incredible price has been bettered by only Al Shaqab Racing’s acquisition of Al Naamah in 2013, who went for 5m guineas.

Joorabchian Purchased three Frankel fillies on Tuesday for a combined 8m guineas.

Frankel offspring sold

“I’ve never been in that rarefied atmosphere before,” Elliott told the Racing Post. “We didn’t expect the filly to make that, but with Kia and partners we very much honed in on her. She’s going to be part of team Amo, although no trainer has been decided yet.

“They’ll all be fighting for her as she’s a Frankel filly with a fantastic physique. With that pedigree, we’ve seen Ylang Ylang come from the same farm and bred on the same cross; we just very much need history to repeat itself.

“I keep saying to people, good horses will pay you back. Now she’s got a lot of paying back to do. Our valuation was a good bit below that, but when Kia and Mr Marinakis decided they wanted the filly, they wanted the filly.

“Japan were the underbidders and it’s great that she’s staying here. It’s great for British racing that these men are around to buy these horses. We all understand how difficult the product is to promote at the minute, and for what bloodstock costs. To have two men stand up and say they want to keep her here, kudos to them.”

Analysis

Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, said: “When anyone decides to spend over £4m on a Frankel offspring, you always have to take note. That’s exactly what Kia Joorabchian’s Amo Racing operation have done today, and while we know it’s a long way away, we’ve gone 66/1 that the Frankel X Aljazzi filly wins a UK Classic in 2026.

“Amo have also spent 2.5m guineas on a Frankel full-sister to Alpinista, and we’ve gone 100/1 that she wins the Arc in the years 2026 to 2028. As they say, Elvis’ brother couldn’t sing, but you couldn’t blame connections for dreaming of Longchamp glory with their new purchase.”