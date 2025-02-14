The Punter Podcast Episode 11: Ascot, Haydock and Wincanton

Tom Marriott and Bill Esdaile run through all nine of Saturday’s ITV races. Trainer Gary Moore discusses his weekend runners, plus Wally Pyrah is back with his fancies for Sha Tin on Sunday.

