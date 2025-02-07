The Punter Podcast Episode 10: Newbury’s Super Saturday and Warwick

Tom Marriott and Bill Esdaile look ahead to Super Saturday at Newbury, as well as the ITV races from Warwick. Trainer Jamie Insole updates us on his William Hill Hurdle hope Mirabad, while we also hear from Willie Mullins, Gordon Elliott and Henry de Bromhead.

