Cut calories, not taste with the healthier benefits of air frying

Air fryers offer a multitude of advantages that will have you rethinking your approach to mealtime.

Looking to upgrade your cooking routine while maintaining a healthy lifestyle? Look no further than the benefits of using an air fryer. From more nutritious eating to easy cleanup, these innovative appliances offer a multitude of advantages that will have you rethinking your approach to mealtime.

Here, Zoe McClean, senior home economist at Breville, speaks to City A.M. to dive into the top reasons why air fryers are a game-changer for anyone seeking more nutritious meals without the hassle.

1. Healthier choices

Air frying offers a healthier alternative to traditional frying methods by significantly reducing the amount of oil required for cooking.

With minimal oil usage, you can enjoy your favourite foods with fewer calories, making it easier to maintain a balanced diet. By embracing air frying, indulge in culinary cravings guilt-free while still savouring delicious flavours.

2. Versatile

Modern air fryers come equipped with a range of cooking functions beyond just frying, including grilling, roasting, baking, and even steaming. This versatility allows for the preparation of a diverse array of recipes, catering to various tastes and dietary preferences.

Whether you’re craving crispy fries, succulent roasted vegetables, or tender grilled meats, an air fryer can accommodate a wide range of culinary creations, making mealtime more exciting and enjoyable.

3. Lean eating

The inclusion of airflow trays in air fryer baskets not only facilitates even cooking by circulating hot air around the food but also helps to separate excess cooking juices and fats. This results in leaner, healthier meals with a satisfyingly crispy texture, all without sacrificing flavour.

By effortlessly reducing the fat content of dishes, air frying promotes a more wholesome approach to eating, making it easier to maintain a balanced and nutritious diet.

4. Time-saving

Say goodbye to long hours in the kitchen. Air frying is a game-changer, providing the same delicious results as cooking in the oven or frying, in a fraction of the time.

Thanks to its electric efficiency, you can enjoy crispy food without the hassle of a lengthy cooking process or the need to preheat the appliance like a standard oven. Additionally, the convenience of air frying may encourage people to cook at home more often, giving them more control over what they eat.

5. City A.M. verdict?

Cleaning up after cooking isn’t exactly my idea of fun, which is why I love how using an air fryer keeps things simple. With minimal oil and easy-to-clean components, like the airflow tray, I spend less time scrubbing and more time enjoying my meal.

But here’s the best part: even with less oil, my food comes out crispy and full of flavour. With an air fryer, staying healthy doesn’t mean sacrificing taste or spending hours cleaning up afterwards. It’s a win-win for me!