Breaking bread habits: Switching meal deals for healthier lunches

As the work landscape evolves, so have lunchtime habits, with a taste for healthier lunches becoming increasingly prominent

City workers have a taste for change, as office eating trends shift towards healthier lunches, says Matt Ephgrave, managing director at Just Eat for Business.

For decades, the supermarket meal deal has been a cornerstone of lunchtime routines for City workers.

This quick and affordable solution to midday hunger is a ritual ingrained in office culture.

However, as the work landscape evolves, so have lunchtime habits, with a shift towards healthier alternatives becoming increasingly prominent.

Unpacking the meal deal

But sometimes bad eating habits are hard to kick as managing director at Just Eat for Business, Matt Ephgrave, acknowledges the enduring appeal of the traditional meal deal.

“The meal deal has been a staple of UK workers’ lunch routines for decades, with several factors contributing to its popularity, including convenience and cost,” he says.

Recent research by Just Eat for Business delves into City workers’ relationships with traditional supermarket meal deals, revealing that 37 per cent of UK employees make multiple purchases per week.

Convenience is king for traditional meal deals, with 51 per cent citing it as their main motivation for choosing it.

For 49 per cent, affordability is a key factor, making these packages an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers.

Habit also plays a significant role, with 25 per cent of workers buying meal deals out of routine.

A fresh take

Despite its widespread popularity, the traditional supermarket meal deal has seen little innovation.

Half of UK workers express dissatisfaction with their lunchtime options, signalling a ripe opportunity for change.

Matt notes that there are innovative solutions offering greater variety without sacrificing convenience.

“We offer meal bundle options that effectively reimagine the traditional meal deal formula, providing greater variety within the same convenient and value-for-money framework,” he explains.

Just Eat for Business has observed a surge in alternative meal options, reflecting a shift in consumer preferences.

Sandwich orders on the platform have tripled over the past year, increasing by 202 per cent. Bundle orders, where two or more individual menu items are offered as a package deal, have grown by 63 per cent in the past year.

Similarly, build-your-own orders have experienced a 21 per cent rise in the same period, empowering consumers to tailor meals to their preferences.

Changing tastes

The healthier lunches at the office landscape is in a constant state of evolution, accelerated by the recent embrace of hybrid work models.

As teams split their time between home and the office, work culture has been put under the microscope.

Office workers are now more vocal in their expectations of how and where they want to work, and more specifically, how and what they want to eat at work.

Just Eat for Business’ data shows a 164 per cent increase in orders from restaurant partners offering healthier office options – dishes lower in fat, sugar, and salt – over the past year. Additionally, there has been a 12.3 per cent increase in salad orders.

This shift towards healthier options is further supported by the fact that over a quarter of UK employees believe consuming a more balanced meal enhances both energy and focus.

Byte-sized healthier lunches

When it comes to ordering in-office lunches, using digital platforms offering a wide array of food tailored to dietary needs, means that employers can offer flexibility and choice.

Ephgrave suggests that business managers adopt an employee-first approach to workplace dining.

“Treating team members as valued customers involves offering a diverse range of high-quality products that cater to their dietary needs and preferences,” he says.

“This fosters an environment where employees feel supported and empowered to make healthier choices.”

“The shift towards healthier eating habits in the workplace is not merely a trend; it’s a reflection of broader societal changes and a growing awareness of the importance of wellbeing, especially with nutrition,” Ephgrave adds.

So while the traditional meal deal continues to hold sway among UK workers, the increasing demand for healthier alternatives is reshaping lunchtime habits.