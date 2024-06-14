Healthy kitchen gadgets to make cooking nutritious meals easier

The last thing you want to be doing is coming home and cooking a long-winded meal to try and stay on top of healthy eating.

But there is a way forward; many companies these days are doing their best to accommodate a changing consumer market that wants healthy, food fast. So for you, that means more gadgets to make those late evenings easier.

Best healthy kitchen gadget for… chopping

The Kenwood Compact Food Processor cuts down on your cutting, grating, and slicing. An at-home processor that claims to be able to do it all without taking up precious counter space. Meaning that you can make healthy dishes without the knife and cutting board. The best part, the parts are all dishwasher safe, saving you time there too.

Best healthy kitchen gadget for… blending

Braun is here with the MultiQuick 9 Hand blender that will keep your kitchen clean while getting you to make your favourite healthy dishes all from scratch, swap out canned soups for homemade goodness, that still blends smoothly. It means taking your recipes to the next level from sauces to smoothies. This powerful tool can do it all.

Best healthy kitchen gadget for… versatile cooking

Air Fryers are becoming a popular choice for making food easy to use and cutting down on cooking time. The Chefree AFW20 Airfryer offers a healthy way of cooking firstly for airfrying, as it doesn’t require oil. It can also grill, roast, toast, bake, dehydrate and even reheat. So it replaces every traditional appliance for your kitchen.

Best healthy kitchen gadget for… seasoning

Jars of pre-ground spices are a thing of the past according to Finamill. Their philosophy is to bring fresh spices back into your kitchen to liven up your food and keep unnecessary excess sugar and salt additives out of your diet. The Pepper Mill & Spice Grinder includes pods for your spices that are easily switched out and electrically powered to get rid of those awkward changes so you can stay healthy without losing out on flavour.

Best healthy kitchen gadget for… steaming

Steaming is a healthier way of cooking that preserves nutrients and is easier to digest. AEG’s 6000 Steambake Aqua Clean Oven is an easy way to bring restaurant-quality appliances into the house, the oven’s steam features not only allow for a healthier dish but also can be used to help keep your oven cleaner. It boasts multi-level cooking and grilling too.

