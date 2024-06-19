Healthy London lunch locations that taste and look delicious

Who said healthy London lunches had to be boring? (pictured: Farmer J)

Tired of the same meal deal? Swap out your old meal deals for nutrition at these healthy London lunch locations. From vibrant salads to hearty grain bowls, these spots offer a variety of choices to keep you satisfied throughout the day.

Atis

Cult salad bar Atis has just opened its sixth site on Regent Street. Renowned for their customisable salads with high-quality, fresh ingredients, Atis is a favourite for their vibrant bowls like ‘You Feta Believe It’ and ‘The Healer’ that cater to every taste and diet.

Visit 12 Regent Street, SW1Y 4PE and across London.

Farmer J

A favourite among health-conscious Londoners, Farmer J is known for its field trays filled with sustainably sourced proteins, grains, and greens. Newly launched salad bowls include ‘Aubergine Chickpea Tahini’ and ‘Salmon Kale Miso’. A must for anyone in search of a healthy London lunch – that’s why there’s usually a queue outside in the afternoon.

Visit 24-32 King William Street, EC4R 9AT and across London.



Urban Greens

Specialising in gourmet salads crafted with high-quality, fresh ingredients Urban Greens is popular for its customisable hot and cold protein-filled menu. The new City branch on London Wall is coming soon, and it will open in early July.

Visit 40 Eastcheap, EC3M 1HD and across London.

Volonte

With three spots across the city, Volonte prides itself on health-focused meals, emphasising fresh, seasonal produce and innovative recipes. Protein-rich dishes include their chilli bowls and creative wraps, offering a wholesome breakfast, brunch or lunch experience. They even have Pilates and HIIT classes at some of their branches. Make sure to try the new site in Fitzrovia.

Visit 36-38 Kingsway, WC2B 6EY and across London.

The Salad Project

The Salad Project brings a fresh twist to salads with its selection of locally sourced ingredients and unique dressings. Famous for their build-your-own salad options and signature bowls they offer personalised, delicious meals. You won’t find boring plain lettuce and dry chicken at this healthy London lunch hotspot.

Visit 4 Spital Square, E1 6DU and across London.